Now is the time to improve the Affordable Care Act

When the U.S. Supreme Court rejected in June the latest challenge to the Affordable Care Act, it was widely regarded as an end to efforts to dismantle the landmark law. Instead of ‘repeal and replace,’ many lawmakers started talking about efforts to ‘expand and improve’ the ACA.

Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., and Rep. Frank Pallone Jr., D-N.J., are working on legislation to establish a nationwide public option for health coverage that could lower costs and give millions more families across the country access to affordable, quality health care. And with 20 senators reintroducing legislation late last week to create a new Medicaid-based public option, access to care is clearly a top priority for policymakers in Washington.

A public option was included in the original ACA legislation the House passed in 2009 but, sadly, didn’t make it into the final bill. It’s time to bring it back. Sixty-eight percent of Americans support a public option, including a majority of both Democrats and Republicans. The public option can provide commercial plans with the competition that will ensure affordable premiums, as well as equity in care. The COVID-19 pandemic exposed the inequities in the U.S. health care system, and we must do everything possible to correct that.

L.A. Care Health Plan, the nation’s largest publicly operated health plan, serving more than 2.4 million members in Los Angeles County, has a unique perspective on how to implement a successful public option. After all, L.A. Care is a real-life example of a public option that has been operating successfully on California’s ACA exchange since 2014, and it remains the only public plan to do so.

After launching in 1997 as a Medicaid plan, L.A. Care joined the ACA exchange for two reasons.