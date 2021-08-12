It took more than 200 days, but the Biden administration has its first confirmed country ambassador, and tensions over the diplomatic posts are boiling on Capitol Hill.

Former Interior Secretary Ken Salazar was confirmed by the Senate via a voice vote early Wednesday morning to be Washington’s ambassador to Mexico, one of the United States’ most important trade and security partners.

No other recent administration has had to wait so long to have country ambassadors in place. There are multiple reasons for why it has taken so long to get the first permanent ambassador confirmed and sent out to their post: administration sluggishness, the Senate’s reduced work schedule and the likely 2024 presidential aspirations of Republican Ted Cruz, the junior senator from Texas.

For starters, the Biden White House has focused on filling other senior administration positions while it sorts out how to balance campaign promises. That includes reprofessionalizing and depoliticizing the State Department while also handling the desire of some prominent Democratic donors to be rewarded with cushy ambassadorial posts.

The Biden administration has been under pressure to strike that balance more skillfully than did its predecessor. Former President Donald Trump installed a historically large number of big-dollar donors as ambassadors, leading to a term beset by scandals and controversies.