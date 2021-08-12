Democrats’ climate tax proposal has polluter-pays principle of Superfund

Corrected 10:11 a.m. | A Senate Democratic proposal to make the biggest polluters in the U.S. pay a tax based on past greenhouse gas emissions is being compared to the polluter-pays principle of the Superfund program that spent billions of dollars cleaning up hazardous waste sites around the country over the past four decades.

The proposal from Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md., and fellow Democrats would task the EPA with determining which companies contributed at least 0.05 percent of total carbon dioxide and methane gas emissions from 2000-2019 and tax them accordingly.

Van Hollen unveiled a draft of the bill on Aug. 4 in a press release, but it hasn't been introduced on the Senate floor. Lawmakers say the plan could raise $500 billion in revenue over 10 years and suggested it could be used to offset infrastructure spending related to climate issues.

The Superfund was established by Congress in 1980 to investigate and clean up tens of thousands of sites contaminated with hazardous substances. The EPA identifies parties responsible for hazardous releases and either compels them to clean up the sites or undertakes the cleanup itself using the Superfund trust fund. The EPA then seeks to recover the costs from the responsible parties through settlements or other legal means.

Most Superfund cleanup activities have historically been paid for by the potentially responsible parties, reflecting the polluter-pays principle. The Van Hollen proposal is comparatively more rigid than the Superfund program and lawmakers could include provisions to more carefully allocate financial responsibility, according to experts.