Biden sets drug pricing goals as Democrats go to work on reconciliation vehicle to deliver

President Joe Biden outlined his proposals to lower prescription drug prices on Thursday, but he avoided some of the thorny policy choices that Democrats on Capitol Hill will have to consider as they craft legislation over the coming months.

In comments at the White House, the president reiterated his call to allow Medicare to negotiate drug prices, and said Medicare prices should be extended to private insurance plans. He also backed a policy to cap drug price increases at the rate of inflation or require the companies to pay a fine.

Biden’s drug pricing plan comes as Democrats start drafting a reconciliation package that they hope will include drug pricing provisions to help finance an expansion of health insurance coverage. The House is poised to vote later this month on a budget resolution that includes reconciliation instructions that the Senate adopted earlier this week, 50-49, on a party-line vote.

Democrats are expected to try to include a provision allowing Medicare to negotiate drug prices in a reconciliation package this fall. House Democrats have proposed a sweeping bill that would allow Medicare to negotiate prices for a subset of prescription drugs, while Senate Finance Chair Ron Wyden, D-Ore., is working on a separate proposal that would likely be more moderate. All 50 Democratic senators would have to back a reconciliation bill for it to pass.

“What we’re proposing is that we’ll negotiate with the company based on a fair price," Biden said, noting that would include the drug's research and development costs and companies' need to make a profit. “And by the way, if there’s a significant amount that’s invested in it and a fair price is very expensive, we’re going to have to figure out how society can provide for that drug that will save lives and people can’t afford.”