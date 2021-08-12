As migrant arrivals rise in July, Mayorkas defends Biden policies

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas defended the Biden administration’s border policy Thursday as he announced another monthly rise in migrant encounters amid concerns over COVID-19 spread.

At a news conference in Brownsville, Texas, Mayorkas said border agents logged more than 210,000 encounters with migrants along the U.S.-Mexico border in July, a 13 percent increase from June.

Because many encounters involve migrants who make repeated attempts to cross, Mayorkas said the number of unique individuals encountered by border agents in July was lower: just over 154,000, compared to roughly 124,000 unique individuals in June.

The number of children crossing the border without their parents is also on the rise. Border agents encountered 18,962 unaccompanied children in July, a 24 percent increase from the prior month.

Meanwhile, Customs and Border Protection — whose short-term detention facilities are not designed for children — had an average of more than 1,300 kids in its custody each day, up from an average of 794 per day in June.