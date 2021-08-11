Photo of the day: Lightning round

A severe thunderstorm rolled through Washington during Tuesday's lightning round of Senate amendment votes, known as a vote-a-rama.

Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del., and Sen. Angus King, I-Maine, were drawn to the Capitol windows to take photos of the storm in between the the vote series.

The Senate adopted the budget framework in the wee hours on Wednesday morning, and jetted out of town for their summer recess. The Senate plans to return on Monday, Sept. 13. The House plans to take up the budget resolution on Aug. 23, but plans to mostly be in recess until mid-September as well.