In-person lobbying is here to stay

Lawmakers and their staff also are drowning in screen-centered information. According to a March 2019 survey, 58 percent of Capitol Hill staffers reported seeing policy ads several times a week. Most read these messages, but when asked to compare the effectiveness of different advocacy techniques, 83 percent rated personal visits to Washington as the most effective form of advocacy, followed very closely by visits to district offices at 81 percent. Three-quarters of respondents said in-person visits from lobbyists were effective.

Voters also believe in in-person interaction and are likely to demand it from their representatives. According to a report released by the Congressional Management Foundation in March, about two-thirds of voters said telephone town halls were a good way for lawmakers to hear from constituents, but voters still preferred in-person meetings.

The report also found that a majority of voters who had contacted Congress felt their views were not adequately considered by lawmakers and their staffs. Sometimes an email just does not cut it. Indeed, the report concluded, “[D]emocracy needs something better than email for facilitating healthy discussions on weighty public policy questions affecting millions of lives.” (The same can be said for text messaging.)

In contrast, a personal phone call can matter. One legislative director told the Congressional Management Foundation, “I have personally called constituents at their homes more since telework began than during any other time in this office. And I know other co-workers are doing the same. I think the more direct contact we provide to people, the more they feel heard.”

The private sector clearly believes that in-person interaction matters. While both small and large companies are working hard to be more flexible with their employees, businesses are eager to get people back into the office. They believe that in-person interaction is good for the company — and its employees. According to a PricewaterhouseCoopers survey from January, 68 percent of executives said an employee should be in the office at least three days a week to maintain a distinct company culture.