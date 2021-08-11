Ending Title 42 for illegal border crossings will jeopardize post-pandemic recovery

Border encounters have reached record, deadly levels this summer as the Biden-Harris administration refuses to end ill-informed border policies that ignore science and enflame the ongoing humanitarian, security and public health crisis. This crisis is no longer limited to the hard-hit communities along the Southwest border as unvaccinated migrants are released and transported to localities across the nation.

Throughout the pandemic, border officials have relied upon Title 42, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention public health authority that allows migrants to be denied entry into the United States due to the danger posed by communicable diseases.

It is now more important than ever for the Biden administration to preserve Title 42 authority. There are reports that COVID-19 cases among migrants in the Rio Grande Valley sector have surged 900 percent with border encounters continuing to skyrocket.

This comes on the heels of the CDC estimating that the Delta variant now accounts for 93 percent of new coronavirus cases in the United States.

As more and more migrants from beyond Mexico and Central America attempt to illegally enter the country, U.S. Border Patrol relies heavily on Title 42 to manage the surge. In June alone, Border Patrol encountered nearly 190,000 migrants — a 450 percent increase from June 2020.