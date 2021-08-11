Democrats about to walk budget tightrope in House

House leaders have a week and a half to untangle a mess of competing Democratic priorities or else their party’s entire economic agenda may collapse.

The House is scheduled to return the week of Aug. 23 to vote on the fiscal 2022 budget resolution, which the Senate adopted early Wednesday on a 50-49, party-line vote.

But at least eight to 10 moderate House Democrats are privately expressing a willingness to vote against the budget if Speaker Nancy Pelosi does not schedule a vote on the Senate-passed, bipartisan infrastructure bill first, according to a senior Democratic aide.

Pelosi has said she won’t do that, as dozens of progressive Democrats have warned they won’t support the bipartisan infrastructure bill until the Senate passes a $3.5 trillion reconciliation package. The speaker can lose no more than three Democratic votes given Republicans are all expected to vote against the budget.

At least one Democrat, Oregon’s Kurt Schrader, has already pledged to oppose the budget resolution due to concerns about the level of spending. Hawaii Rep. Ed Case has expressed similar concerns and said in a recent interview he wouldn’t support the budget without a vote scheduled on the infrastructure bill.