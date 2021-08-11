As schools reopen, state laws, unions resist vaccine mandates

A growing chorus of public health experts and educators are calling for COVID-19 vaccine mandates for teachers, but several states with high case rates ban such measures, and teachers unions have yet to change their policies surrounding them, creating a tricky situation as schools reopen.

The delta variant has swept the country in recent weeks, and pediatric COVID-19 infections are on the rise. During the week of Aug. 5, more than 93,000 pediatric COVID-19 cases were reported nationwide, according to data from the American Academy of Pediatrics — more than double the 38,654 pediatric cases that states reported two weeks earlier.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said the surge is reason enough for school districts to require COVID-19 vaccines for all school staff, although there will not be a federal mandate.

"We are in a critical situation right now," Fauci said Tuesday morning on MSNBC while talking about vaccines for teachers. "This is very serious business. You would wish that people would see why it's so important to get vaccinated."

But as teachers face pressure to get the vaccine, state bans on COVID-19 vaccine mandates could protect unvaccinated school staff. In some cases, governors have refused to allow mask mandates. And in a group of states, legislatures passed bills this session to protect the unvaccinated. Most of those laws apply to state and local government entities, including public school teachers and staff.