Buttigieg takes infrastructure sales pitch to New Jersey

WESTFIELD, N.J. — As the Senate wrangled over last-minute machinations on its sweeping bipartisan transportation package Monday, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg stepped off a train here and was greeted like a celebrity.

“Welcome to Westfield,” three blond children shouted in unison, eliciting a wave from the 39-year-old former mayor of South Bend, Ind. Buttigieg stopped to greet two high schoolers, signing one’s Advanced Placement U.S. history book after she told him she got a “4” on her AP test. (That’s good.)

And then, Buttigieg hopped in an SUV to continue what has been a huge part of his first year at the Department of Transportation: Selling President Joe Biden’s bipartisan Senate agreement on infrastructure to voters.

Buttigieg, along with Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo and senior White House aides, started off as the public face of White House negotiators, working in May on an earlier effort on infrastructure with Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, the West Virginia Republican who serves as ranking member of the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee.