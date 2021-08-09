Pentagon to add COVID-19 to required vaccines for troops

The Pentagon will start to require active-duty troops to be vaccinated against COVID-19 in the middle of September, over the objections of some Republican members of Congress who say the policy is illegal and could spark legal challenges.

Previously, the Defense Department had followed its policy of not making a COVID-19 vaccine mandatory because the Food and Drug Administration had approved them under an emergency use authorization and not fully approved them after clinical trials.

But Defense Secretary Lloyd J. Austin III issued a memo Monday that requests a waiver from that policy from President Joe Biden, who immediately signaled his support in a written statement.

“Secretary Austin and I share an unshakable commitment to making sure our troops have every tool they need to do their jobs as safely as possible,” Biden said. “These vaccines will save lives.”

The Pentagon now has slightly more than a month to prepare to distribute and administer shots to troops who have up until now refused the vaccine.