The Capitol complex continues to be an unwelcoming environment for people with disabilities 31 years after the Americans with Disabilities Act became law, a biennial report from the Office of Congressional Workplace Rights for the 115th Congress shows — and which might still undercount such barriers considerably.

Of the 1,996 total barriers identified by the office, 900 were attributed to multiuser restrooms, followed by self-service displays and racks (267 ) and doors (134). However, this report undercounts the doors substantially and doesn’t take into account the Hart Senate Office Building.

“The door category total includes eight barriers that were assigned as ‘whole facility’ barriers because the issue is present throughout the entire facility as opposed to a single office or space,” the report said.

Doors are listed among the most common barrier types for the Rayburn, Cannon and Longworth House office buildings. Instead of listing the exact number of doors that were identified as barriers, the report says “Whole Facility” for each building.

“This total includes whole facility barriers,” states a footnote referring to the door total. “While whole facility barriers are counted as ‘single’ barriers in the total listed above, there is actually a much higher incidence of that type of barrier in certain facilities.”