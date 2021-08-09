Congress unleashes service dogs for veterans with PTSD

After nearly a decade of bureaucratic slowdowns, advocacy efforts and stalled legislation, veterans may be getting increased access to one of the more effective treatments for combat-related mental health conditions: a service dog.

On Thursday, the Senate passed on a voice vote a measure called the Puppies Assisting Wounded Servicemembers for Veterans Therapy Act, or PAWS Act for short. The House passed the bill in May, so now it awaits President Joe Biden’s signature.

The widely supported, bipartisan legislation would direct the Department of Veterans Affairs to carry out a pilot program on dog training therapy and would authorize the VA to provide service dogs to veterans with mental illnesses — rather than just mobility issues, as was previously the case.

The White House did not return a request for comment regarding if or when Biden might sign the legislation, introduced by former Rep. Steve Stivers, R-Ohio, and co-sponsored by 317 lawmakers in the House.

“It’s a big deal for veterans with post-traumatic stress disorder. I think it’ll lower the suicide rate and give these veterans their lives back,” Stivers, now the CEO of the Ohio Chamber of Commerce, told CQ Roll Call.