Senate slogs through infrastructure debate

A sweeping bipartisan infrastructure agreement reached after what felt like glacially paced negotiations is now moving at a similar pace toward a likely Senate passage.

The latest procedural step came Sunday night when the Senate voted 69-28 to adopt the substitute amendment, which contains the language adopted by a bipartisan group that at most included 22 senators. The Senate then voted 68-29 on cloture on the bill.

As the Senate heads toward a passage vote, one Republican signed onto the bill while another fell away.

Sen. Todd Young, R-Ind., who had been in the group of negotiators, said he will now oppose the bill, saying “we can’t afford to continue to grow the national debt at this pace, particularly as our economy recovers from the pandemic.” He said he’s concerned about the pay-fors in the bill. Young is up for re-election next year.

Another Republican, however, said he’d back the bill. Sen. Roger Wicker of Mississippi, who has voted against prior procedural motions for the bill, announced his support on the Senate floor. Wicker is the ranking Republican on the Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee.