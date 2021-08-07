Debate on infrastructure bill stretches into Sunday — and likely beyond

The Senate’s protracted debate over a sweeping bipartisan infrastructure package looks likely to last a few more days.

Sen. Bill Hagerty, a first-term Republican from Tennessee, said Saturday that he will not consent to any agreement to shorten the 30-hour post-cloture time, a move that would push a final vote on the package until next week.

“I’m not trying to expedite this process whatsoever,” Hagerty said Saturday afternoon, hours after the Senate voted to support cloture on the substitute amendment to the bill.

Hagerty said he has no problem with considering any of the outstanding 16 to 25 amendments that Senate leadership was seeking to make a deal on, but “what they’re asking for is an expedited process that has nothing to do with the amendments.”

“I’m not the one holding any of the amendments up,” he said. “They’re free to start under normal order.”