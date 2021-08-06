Senators call on State Department to speed up student visas

Sen. Alex Padilla, chairman of the Judiciary Committee’s immigration panel, and nearly two dozen other Democratic senators called on the State Department on Friday to speed up processing of student visas ahead of the start of the school year.

In a letter to Secretary of State Antony Blinken, the senators urged the department to increase staffing, maximize use of virtual interviews and provide more flexibility in an effort to work through a backlog of student visa requests and ensure international students are able to attend American universities this academic year.

“We are at a critical point in the academic calendar when international students and scholars must make visa appointments and plan their travel to the United States,” Padilla, D-Calif., wrote alongside 23 other senators, including Sens. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., and Cory Booker, D-N.J.

Although U.S. consulates are reopening from pandemic-era closures, they are still operating at partial capacity, and visa appointments are limited, the senators noted.

The State Department’s website shows current wait times spanning months for student visa appointments in some locations, if they are offered at all. A student seeking a student or exchange visa in Manila, Philippines, for example, has a wait time of 125 days, while in London and New Delhi, only emergency appointments are currently available.