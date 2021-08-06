Senate seeks finish line for infrastructure bill

Lawmakers were poised to return to the Senate on Saturday in hopes of finalizing a sweeping bipartisan infrastructure package after a logjam over amendments slowed progress Thursday night.

With many leaving town to attend the funeral of former Sen. Mike Enzi, R-Wyo., on Friday, Senate leadership sought to smooth the path forward for the bill that includes $550 billion in new spending and would provide a one-time infusion into infrastructure such as roads, bridges, transit, rail and water systems.

Senators were able to come up with a list of amendments, including some bipartisan ones, to receive votes on Thursday, but members whose proposals didn’t make the cut blocked them from moving forward, according to the accounts of several senators.

“It’s just the way this place works,” said Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, one of the lead negotiators on the bill. “People want their amendments to be voted on, and when they can’t get them voted on because one side or the other objects then they hold up everybody else.”

It was just before midnight on Thursday when Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer announced on the floor that they’d been unable to reach agreement on further amendments or a final passage vote. Schumer then filed cloture, setting up a key procedural vote for midday Saturday.