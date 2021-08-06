A race for the podium, whiskey and birthdays — Congressional Hits and Misses
Week of August 2, 2021
Loading the player...
Posted August 6, 2021 at 5:36pm
The State Department is searching for a rare whiskey bottle, and Rep. Daniel Crenshaw publicly announces that he is pro-birthday. Meanwhile, Sens. Charles E. Schumer and Mitch McConnell are in a footrace that just proves former Sen. Bob Dole right: “The most dangerous place in Washington ...”
[Senators forget procedure, Cassidy lectures on diarrhea and hot FERC summer isn’t over — Congressional Hits and Misses]