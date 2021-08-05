Historic judicial nominees roll alongside infrastructure bill

Amid the infrastructure debate in the Senate and at the White House itself, the Biden administration’s effort to continue to diversity the federal courts continues apace.

Senators were scheduled to vote to limit debate on the nomination of Eunice C. Lee on Thursday afternoon. Lee was recommended by Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer, who noted at her confirmation hearing that she would be the first person with a career as a public defender on the 2nd Circuit.

“Ms. Lee is not a former prosecutor or a product of a big corporate law firm. Instead, Ms. Lee spent her entire career in public service, dedicating herself to representing those criminal defendants who cannot afford counsel. If confirmed, she would be the only federal defender among the 2nd Circuit’s active judges — the only one,” the New York Democrat said June 9.

“I recommended her to President Biden and not only because she was outstanding, but because we want to bring a great diversity of experience as well as other reasons for diversity, racial and religious, LGBTQ, et cetera," Schumer said. “But we want experience diversity.”

The effort to diversify the professional histories of the kinds of lawyers who become federal judges has been a bit of a hallmark of the Biden White House.