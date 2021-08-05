The Biden administration is working to make COVID-19 vaccine booster shots available to immunocompromised people as quickly as possible, Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, said Thursday. The announcement comes a day after the World Health Organization said poorer nations should be prioritized for first shots until September.

Fauci, the director of the National Institutes of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said during a press briefing that data clearly show that in general, immunocompromised people such as some cancer patients who get vaccinated do not produce an adequate immune response that would protect them against the virus.

“In this regard, it is extremely important for us to move to get those individuals their boosters,” Fauci said. “We are now working on that and will make that be implemented as quickly as possible because for us, and for the individuals involved, it is a very high priority.”

WHO Director Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Wednesday that at least 10 percent of the population of each country should get vaccinated before others administer booster shots. Most of the world’s COVID-19 vaccines have so far gone to middle-and high-income countries.

During the briefing, Fauci credited the Trump administration and former Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar by name for launching Operation Warp Speed, which helped enable COVID-19 vaccines to begin being manufactured within a year of the virus being identified after years of research into mRNA vaccines. He emphasized that vaccinations are the best tool for preventing new mutations of the virus.