Democrats downplay HUD nominees’ retweets on defunding police

Two nominees for senior positions at the Department of Housing and Urban Development tested the limits of the commonplace Twitter Inc. disclaimer that “retweets do not equal endorsements” after coming under fire by Senate Banking Committee Republicans for statements about law enforcement on the social media website.

Committee Democrats on Thursday dismissed Republican criticism of retweets made by HUD nominees Solomon J. Greene and Julia R. Gordon about shifting funding away from police. Republicans pressed an issue that has polarized the left and center of the Democratic Party.

“These nominees have strong records in housing policy and management. They will bring their breadth of experience to HUD at a time when our country needs it most,” said Chairman Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio. “That’s what our hearing should focus on today. So I’m disappointed that the ranking member has instead decided to attack these public servants and spread misinformation.”

“Every Democrat in the Senate, and President Biden, all supported the American Rescue Plan, which provided critical funding to local police departments — because of course we support the police,” Brown said, referring to the pandemic relief package enacted in March.

Brown asked Greene and Gordon to clarify whether they had ever personally advocated that the police be defunded. Both said they had not.