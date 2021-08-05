Biden order sets electric vehicle target of 50 percent by 2030
Domestic automakers, UAW also show support
President Joe Biden will sign an executive order Thursday setting a national target to make 50 percent of all new vehicles sold in 2030 powered by zero-emission fuel sources, a senior administration official said.
American automakers that represent an “overwhelming share” of the domestic auto market are also slated to make a series of announcements Thursday, committing to electric vehicle goals of their own, while the EPA and the Transportation Department are poised to announce steps to strengthen fuel economy and safety standards, the official said.
Representatives of U.S.-based car companies and the United Auto Workers union will appear with Biden on Thursday as he signs the order, they said, adding that the car companies will be setting targets of reaching 40 percent to 50 percent electric vehicle sales by 2030 in connection with the White House gathering.
The president’s order will include direction to federal agencies to begin work updating fuel standards for vehicles, the official added.
America’s transportation sector is the largest source of emissions, having surpassed the electricity-generations sector in 2016, and bolstering the EV market has been a high priority for the Biden administration.
Sales in the U.S. of electric vehicles in 2020 reached 296,000, down from the 331,000 in 2019, according to a tally from Platts, which tracks energy and commodity markets. Market experts say the COVID-19 pandemic crimped sales.
General Motors set a target this year to phase out all gasoline-powered passenger cars and trucks — excluding heavy-duty vehicles — by 2035. Last month, Stellantis, formerly called Fiat Chrysler, said EVs would comprise more than 40 percent of its sales in North America and 70 percent of sales in Europe by the end of the decade. And Ford has said at least 40 percent of its global vehicle sales will be electric by 2030.
The infrastructure bill the Senate is amending this week would provide $7.5 billion for EV hardware, such as charging stations, and $7.5 billion for zero- and low-emission school buses. Those sums are a fraction of the $174 billion Biden called for in his request to Congress to expand the domestic EV market.
Fuel economy
Democrats from the House and Senate on July 27 urged EPA Administrator Michael Regan, in a pair of letters, to reinstate a legal provision that allows California — the largest auto market in the country — to set its own emission standards for automobiles.
The Trump administration pulled that waiver, triggering a court fight and upending decades of precedent. No federal administration had withdrawn the waiver before.
California is allowed to set its own standards, which 13 other states and the District of Columbia follow, because its air quality laws predate federal air standards.
In unveiling fuel economy standards in 2020 that rolled back Obama-era standards, Andrew Wheeler, the second and final EPA administrator during the Trump presidency, said those goals were unreachable for more automakers.
The Trump administration set fleetwide fuel-economy standards of 40 miles per gallon by 2026.
That threshold was a sharp drop from the standards the Obama administration set in 2012 to hit 35.5 by 2016 and 54.5 miles per gallon by 2025.
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said during a talk with the Bipartisan Policy Center on July 8 said fuel-efficient cars that run on gasoline will be critical to lowering emissions.
“There are going to be a lot of gas-powered cars on our roads for a long time,” Buttigieg said. “So there’s simply no way to meet our climate goals with EVs alone.”