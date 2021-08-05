Biden order sets electric vehicle target of 50 percent by 2030

President Joe Biden will sign an executive order Thursday setting a national target to make 50 percent of all new vehicles sold in 2030 powered by zero-emission fuel sources, a senior administration official said.

American automakers that represent an “overwhelming share” of the domestic auto market are also slated to make a series of announcements Thursday, committing to electric vehicle goals of their own, while the EPA and the Transportation Department are poised to announce steps to strengthen fuel economy and safety standards, the official said.

Representatives of U.S.-based car companies and the United Auto Workers union will appear with Biden on Thursday as he signs the order, they said, adding that the car companies will be setting targets of reaching 40 percent to 50 percent electric vehicle sales by 2030 in connection with the White House gathering.

The president’s order will include direction to federal agencies to begin work updating fuel standards for vehicles, the official added.

America’s transportation sector is the largest source of emissions, having surpassed the electricity-generations sector in 2016, and bolstering the EV market has been a high priority for the Biden administration.