As House Democrats step up pressure on Labor Secretary Marty Walsh to clarify use of environmental, social, and governance-minded investing in employer-sponsored retirement plans such as 401(k)s, a study found that plan investments often fail to align with their sustainability commitments.

Last year, the Trump administration adopted rules that instructed fiduciaries of retirement plans overseen by the Labor Department to focus investment strategies on “pecuniary factors” and imposed similar obligations on proxy voting in connection with plan investments. Though the rules didn’t completely foreclose ESG strategies, they elevated financial performance to the main focus and led many plan administrators to simply avoid ESG options altogether.

After Walsh took over as Labor secretary in the Biden administration, he said the department wouldn’t enforce that rule. More than a dozen House Democrats told Walsh in a July 29 letter that quashing the rule wasn't enough. Affirmative rule-making will also be necessary to support ESG investing in plans governed by a law known as the Employee Retirement Income Security Act of 1974, the federal tax and labor law that established minimum standards for pension plans in the private sector, they said.

“While ending that rule’s enforcement is a necessary first step, we feel it is just that — a first step,” the lawmakers wrote. “A new rule is essential to eliminate the aforementioned chilling effect and allow plan fiduciaries to incorporate ESG factors into their investment strategies without fear of legal consequences.”

The lawmakers asked Walsh to confirm rule-making efforts are underway but they didn't provide a deadline for a response. A spokesperson said the department is reviewing the letter and also confirmed rule-making on ESG investing is underway in accordance with President Joe Biden's May executive order that directed departments to consider climate-related financial risk.