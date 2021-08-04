Take Five: Teresa Leger Fernandez

The story of how Teresa Leger Fernandez came to represent New Mexico in Congress shares an unlikely starting point with how the chile became the official state vegetable: 1492.

That was the year the Spanish Inquisition began to expel Jews, some of whom fled to Mexico and to what would eventually become the American Southwest. Among them were Leger Fernandez’s ancestors.

It was also the year Christopher Columbus famously sailed the ocean blue. Among his many so-called discoveries in the New World was the chile plant, which the Spanish colonists prized. In time, they brought their crops north to what is now New Mexico, where the Pueblo people adopted them in their cooking.

“When we look at history, it’s complex,” says Leger Fernandez.

The first-term Democrat sat down in her office to talk about her deep roots in New Mexico, chile stew, her father’s political advice and ranked choice voting.