Mental health advocates seek crisis hotline expansion resources

Advocates are citing growing mental health concerns during the pandemic and the implementation of a 2020 law for a new national suicide hotline as reasons to attach suicide prevention resources to an infrastructure or appropriations bill.

A bipartisan 2020 law designated the three-digit phone number 9-8-8 as the new number for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, a 24/7 crisis hotline that will connect callers with immediate counseling or referrals for local mental health services.

The new number is set to take effect on July 16, 2022, but advocates want to build crisis care infrastructure and add resources before then, including funds for specialized services for high-risk populations.

The current National Suicide Prevention Lifeline received about 2.4 million calls in 2020. Experts predict that number will increase with the simplified number next year.

Chuck Ingoglia, president and CEO of the newly renamed National Council for Mental Wellbeing, said the change in the number is just part of the update.