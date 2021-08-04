Earmarks in House bills favor Democrats, but GOP not shy either

House appropriators set aside $3.7 billion for home-state projects in fiscal 2022 spending bills, with about $2.3 billion, or 62 percent, of the earmarked funds flowing to Democratic districts, a CQ Roll Call analysis found.

Republicans punched slightly above their weight in the final tally, considering the GOP makes up about one-third of members requesting projects in the 10 appropriations bills eligible for earmarks.

Most of the top earmarkers by dollar amount are Republicans — despite the fact that not a single GOP member voted for any of the seven bills with earmarks that passed the House as a combined package last week. Those bills contained the lion’s share of earmarks allotted by House appropriators, $3.5 billion, with roughly the same proportional split between the parties as the overall total.

The figures come from House Appropriations Committee reports, adjusted to remove Energy-Water funding that overlaps with requests in President Joe Biden’s budget request. Where lawmakers requested money for the same Army Corps of Engineers or Bureau of Reclamation project, CQ Roll Call credited House members only for securing amounts above the White House request.

Total earmarked funds equal less than 0.25 percent of the more than $1.5 trillion in discretionary spending for federal agencies next year, coming in well shy of House Appropriations Chair Rosa DeLauro’s mandated cap of 1 percent. That should give DeLauro plenty of room to maneuver in any eventual conference with the Senate, which is just starting to mark up its spending bills this week.