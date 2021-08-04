Biden’s summer of joy turns into frustration

Seven minutes after an explosion crippled the Apollo 13 spacecraft, flight director Gene Krantz asked his team a simple but crucial question: “What do you think we’ve got in the spacecraft that’s good?” Seems pretty basic when things seem to be spinning out of control, right?

Perhaps it’s time the folks in the Biden White House ask themselves a similar question — “Is anything working in the country?” — because for a growing number of Americans, it sure doesn’t feel like it.

Like the process that rescued three astronauts from a disastrous outcome in 1970, President Joe Biden’s first step ought to be identifying and admitting what’s not working, in order to adapt and survive politically, and he could start with his administration’s handling of the COVID-19 crisis.

In the spring, Biden got kudos for the federal government’s vaccination efforts. It seemed to be the one thing that was going right. People rewarded the new president with high marks despite everything else going wrong, from crime to inflation.

Biden’s assurance of the coming availability of a vaccine gave people hope and optimism that they would soon be able to resume their lives, see friends and family, go to restaurants, and enjoy things again after over a year of pandemic lockdowns. Things were looking up.