Senators worry time running out on updating 2001 military authorization

Lawmakers who want to update congressional and presidential war powers are racing to find a path for securing changes as a packed fall legislative agenda risks indefinitely delaying long-sought updates to measures passed after 9/11.

The Senate soon will join the House for a summer recess. When lawmakers return in mid-September, they will start work on a number of must-pass items, work that will take them well into 2022. That docket includes dealing with annual spending bills and votes on infrastructure legislation, as well as Democratic priorities such as a sweeping reconciliation bill and an effort to expand the social safety net.

The dawn of a new year will open the 2022 midterm elections cycle, meaning there will be even less time — and political breathing room — for lawmakers to go about the methodical work of repealing or revising the 2001 authorization for the use of military force.

That AUMF, passed in the chaotic days after the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, has been roundly criticized by legal experts, Democrats and even a significant number of Republicans for being too broadly written.

In a town not known for bipartisanship in recent years, there is some agreement among lawmakers and experts of all political stripes: Four presidents' military actions show the 2001 measure lacks geographic limitations or an end date. In short, it has become a legal rubber band that has allowed two GOP and two Democratic commanders in chief to order offensive military operations without first seeking lawmakers' blessing.