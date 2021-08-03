Telecommunications industry groups and digital equity advocates reacted positively Monday to high-speed internet provisions in the Senate’s bipartisan infrastructure bill.

The massive 2,702-page bill, introduced late Sunday night as a substitute amendment to the legislative vehicle, includes around $65 billion in spending for broadband.

And though the bottom line for broadband spending is significantly lower than the $100 billion originally sought by President Joe Biden and congressional Democrats, almost everyone has found something to like.

Industry groups, for example, were quick to praise the lower overall funding level. The call for $100 billion in broadband spending had led to some concerns of “overbuilding.”

“Early proposals from the administration indicated an intent to transform broadband into an old-fashioned utility through massive, wasteful overbuilding,” said Doug Brake, director of broadband policy at the Information Technology and Innovation Foundation. “Significant improvements ... have brought it much closer to something ITIF could support.”