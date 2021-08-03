After Senate Democrats and the White House reached agreement on a $3.5 trillion budget reconciliation package, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said, “We know we have a long road to go.”

Indeed, legislators do — particularly where the proposal’s Medicare modifications are concerned.

While adding hearing, vision and dental benefits to Medicare is a positive step, doing so without first correcting the program’s discriminatory mental health and substance use disorder, or SUD, coverage provisions is flat-out foolish, infuriating and just another example of how we marginalize mental health in policy.

Right now, there are approximately 60 million Americans over 65 or with long-term disabilities who stand to benefit greatly from Medicare providing them access to better mental health and SUD care. Pre-pandemic, one-third of U.S. adults with disabilities spent around half their month “mentally unhealthy,” and suicides were particularly high among men, especially those over 85. During the pandemic, nearly half of adults 65 and over polled by Kaiser Family Foundation said coronavirus-related worry and stress were taking a negative toll on their mental health. And this does not even take into account additional beneficiaries on Medicare’s roll as some have proposed.

Despite Medicare beneficiaries’ clear needs, the program currently has in place some of the most restrictive and exclusionary policies for mental health and SUDs. This only sustains our nation’s stigmatizing and ostracizing beliefs about individuals who struggle with their mental well-being. For example: