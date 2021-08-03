CDC extends eviction moratorium until Oct. 3 for most renters

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Tuesday that it would extend a targeted moratorium on evictions for two months, focusing it on counties experiencing "substantial and high levels of community transmission" of the coronavirus.

The late afternoon announcement by the CDC that it would provide renters eviction relief until Oct. 3 came after President Joe Biden said earlier that he wasn't sure that the extension would survive judicial scrutiny. He said the moratorium would apply to almost 90 percent of renters and replace a broader moratorium that expired July 31.

The moratorium, even if challenged in court, would give states more time to distribute $46 billion in rental assistance authorized by Congress, Biden said Tuesday during remarks on the pandemic. The Supreme Court in June allowed a moratorium to remain in place until its expiration, even though it upheld a lower court decision that the restrictions ran afoul of the Constitution.

“The bulk of the constitutional scholarship says that it's not likely to pass constitutional muster … but there are several key scholars who think that it may, and it's worth the effort,” Biden said of the new moratorium. “But at a minimum, by the time it gets litigated, we'll probably give some additional time while we're getting that $45 billion out to people.”

In its statement, the CDC said the moratorium will also allow time to further increase vaccination rates.