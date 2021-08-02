Senate infrastructure week arrives as House August recess begins

After years of “infrastructure week” serving as a punch line around Washington, the Senate convenes Monday to begin amending a sweeping bipartisan package designed to rebuild America, with the backing of President Joe Biden.

But neither Congress nor the administration took concrete steps to avert a crisis that is looming with the expiration of a moratorium on evictions that expired July 31.

The Senate’s 2021 calendar has always shown this first week of August as a scheduled week for legislative business, with the traditional August recess expected to get under way in a week. The departure of senators for the recess may ultimately be delayed a bit because it will take time to process the 2,702-page infrastructure package and any amendment votes, as well as to overcome likely procedural hurdles.

Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer made clear Sunday night he anticipates both passing the bipartisan infrastructure legislation and adopting a fiscal 2022 budget resolution to lay the groundwork for the rest of the Biden administration's infrastructure and family support agenda before the chamber breaks for recess.

“Given how bipartisan the bill is, and how much work has already been put in to get the details right, I believe the Senate can quickly process relevant amendments and pass this bill in a matter of days,” the Democrat from New York said on the Senate floor. “Then, I will move the Senate along the second track of our infrastructure effort and take up the budget resolution. A bipartisan infrastructure bill is definitely necessary — but to many of us, it is not sufficient. That is why, soon after this bill passes the Senate, Democrats will press forward with a budget resolution to allow the Senate to make further, historic vitally important investments in American jobs, American families and efforts to reverse climate change.”