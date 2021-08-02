Sen. Lindsey Graham announced he would self-quarantine for 10 days Monday after revealing a positive COVID-19 test.

“I was just informed by the House physician I have tested positive for COVID-19 even after being vaccinated,” the South Carolina Republican said in a statement. “I started having flu-like symptoms Saturday night and went to the doctor this morning. I feel like I have a sinus infection and at present time I have mild symptoms.”

Graham is the first senator to announce a “breakthrough” case of COVID-19 despite being vaccinated and the first to say he had been sickened by the virus this year. He is the third member of Congress since mid-July to announce a positive test.

Graham said he was glad he got vaccinated, saying that without it, "My symptoms would be far worse."

Rep. Vern Buchanan, a vaccinated Florida Republican, announced he was sickened by the virus on July 19. Rep. Clay Higgins, a Louisiana Republican, posted to Facebook that he and his family had tested positive for the virus a second time and completed a 10-day quarantine July 25. It's not clear if he received a vaccine.