Musicians make the soundtrack to our lives. They should be paid for it

Virtually every other country in the world ensures that performers are paid when their music is used by radio stations to generate profit — but somehow the United States finds itself stuck in the dark ages when it comes to compensating musicians for their hard work.

We’re working to change that. Standing alongside more than a dozen artists, musicians and advocates, we introduced the bipartisan American Music Fairness Act to ensure that singers, songwriters, performers and music creators are fairly compensated for the use of their music on terrestrial radio stations.

For almost a century, American broadcasters have collected billions of dollars in advertising by using the music of these artists to attract their audiences. It is long overdue for FM/AM radio stations to compensate these artists, just as is done with streaming services, satellite radio and other platforms that profit off copyrighted content.

The American Music Fairness Actwould correct this inequity by creating a fair market value standard for music performance royalties. In addition to ensuring that terrestrial broadcasts are treated equitably under the law, the legislation would safeguard royalty payments that songwriters already receive. Consistent with streaming and satellite rate setting, the bill would allow the promotional value provided by radio broadcasting to be taken into consideration when determining rates and terms for terrestrial broadcast stations.

The bill would also protect small and local radio stations by treating them differently from large corporate broadcasters. Our legislation specifies that local terrestrial stations with annual revenue below $1.5 million and whose parent companies’ annual revenue falls below $10 million would only pay $500 a year, covering all the music they play for a little more than a dollar a day. Public, college and other noncommercial stations would only pay $100 a year. And the smallest stations — those most in need of protection with revenue under $100,000 annually — would pay just $10 a year. These small payments acknowledge there is value to every song on the radio, without creating burdens on small and local stations.