In pursuit of an infrastructure bill, lessons from Frederick Law Olmsted

To tackle today’s challenges, we need look no further than some enduring lessons from the past.

Like water and electricity, public parks are essential. However, according to the Trust for Public Land, more than 100 million people in the U.S., including 28 million children, do not have a park or green space close to home. These spaces aren’t just vital for our quality of life; they are essential ecological, social, and cultural infrastructure — something Frederick Law Olmsted, the founder of landscape architecture and designer of the Capitol grounds, recognized nearly two centuries ago.

Long before the term was ever coined, Olmsted understood the necessity of “green infrastructure.” Facing regular pandemics, polluted air and deep social divisions — eerily similar to current challenges — he developed a few foundational principles that can guide leaders today:

Parks are essential public infrastructure

In order to combat crowded, poorly ventilated urban housing, poor sanitation and bad air, Olmsted advocated and designed parks for all people — public spaces that would provide clean air and clean water, a place to come together in a restful setting. He understood that “green infrastructure” can improve health, as modern medical research, and the pandemic, have confirmed.

Parks are not luxuries

Parks are critical to making our cities more livable. Today’s cities were constructed of brick and concrete materials, which retain heat. Expanding our green spaces to reduce temperatures and sequester carbon can help reduce these deleterious impacts.