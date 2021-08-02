The Biden administration is still looking for ways to help people avoid eviction but resisting pressure from congressional Democrats to have the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention revive the moratorium on such actions, which ended over the weekend.

The CDC put the eviction moratorium in place to help people stay in their homes and out of congregate settings, like shelters, during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Supreme Court allowed the moratorium to run through July 31 but indicated that a further extension would be legally suspect without specific authorization from Congress.

National Economic Council Director Gene Sperling said Monday that administration lawyers have been unable to find a new justification that would pass muster, but he said President Joe Biden has tasked departments and agencies to do everything they can to mitigate a potential eviction crisis.

“Given the rising urgency of the spread of the delta variant, the president has asked all of us, including the CDC, to do everything in our power to look for every potential legal authority we have to prevent evictions,” Sperling told reporters at the White House. “To date, the CDC director and her team have been unable to find legal authority, even for a more targeted eviction moratorium, that would focus just on counties with higher rates of COVID spread.”

Sperling said the administration was asking for state and local governments to expedite the disbursement of rental assistance, saying they were significantly loosening documentation and verification requirements.