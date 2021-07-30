Ur Jaddou confirmed as immigration agency director

The Senate on Friday voted in favor of President Joe Biden’s nomination of attorney Ur Jaddou to lead U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, making her the first Senate-confirmed woman to lead the immigration agency since it was created nearly two decades ago.

Her nomination was confirmed in a 47-34 vote along party lines.

The Homeland Security agency, which processes visa and other benefits requests, has not had a Senate-confirmed leader in more than two years.

Speaking on the Senate floor ahead of the confirmation vote, Senate Judiciary Chairman Richard J. Durbin, D-Ill., said Jaddou “may be the most qualified person ever to be nominated for this job.”

“After four years of neglect and mismanagement under the Trump administration, USCIS is in dire need of leadership,” he said. “Today, the Senate has an opportunity to provide that agency with that leadership by confirming Ur Jaddou as USCIS director.”