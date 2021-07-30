Senate moves to debate on infrastructure as bill takes shape

Drama over a leaked document briefly upended a procedural vote on the still unfinished Senate infrastructure package Friday, but the air was cleared and the vote succeeded, kicking off what is likely to be a contentious debate that could stretch through the weekend.

The Senate voted 66-28 to proceed to the legislative vehicle for the bipartisan package that includes $944 billion in new and baseline spending over five years for infrastructure including highways, transit, rail, broadband and resilience. While a vote earlier this week to invoke cloture drew 17 Republicans to join Democrats in the 50-50 Senate, Friday’s vote, which required a simple majority, still drew 16 Republicans.

Last-minute drama, a perennial part of the bipartisan infrastructure negotiations, briefly delayed the vote.

A leaked document — “which is not the version we agreed upon,” said negotiator Bill Cassidy, R-La. — that purported to be bill text circulating on K Street spurred Republicans to wonder if Democratic leadership planned to use their own text, rather than the bipartisan agreement hashed out by 22 senators.

