An infrastructure deal, the first Jan. 6 hearing and mask confusion highlight our favorite photos of the week as we enter the dog days of summer.

A demonstrator attends a rally in Lafayette Square on Monday to speak out against the Cuban government's arrest of protesters. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

Metropolitan Police Department Officer Michael Fanone arrives to testify during the House Jan. 6 select committee hearing Tuesday in the Cannon House Office Building. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

Sen. Patrick J. Leahy pretends to hide from reporters as he leaves the Senate floor on Tuesday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer hold a news conference calling for climate action Wednesday at the House Triangle outside the Capitol. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy holds a news conference with members of the House GOP caucus outside the Capitol on Thursday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

Rep. Madison Cawthorn looks for a way to enter the Senate chamber as a group of maskless Republican members of Congress make their way to the Senate side of the Capitol on Thursday. The members were drawing attention to different mask rules in the two chambers. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

Speaker Nancy Pelosi conducts the ceremonial swearing-in ceremony for Texas GOP Rep. Jake Ellzey, who is pictured with his wife, Shelby, and their children in the Capitol on Friday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)