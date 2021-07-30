Dreamers face uncertain future as long as Congress refuses to act

Recently, a federal district judge blocked the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program as unlawful — barring the Biden administration from approving new applications.

The decision means hundreds of thousands of “Dreamers,” or immigrants who were brought to the U.S. illegally as children, could potentially once again find their lives upended, as they suddenly face the threat of deportation.

No, you haven’t gone back in time. It’s just that legal challenges to the DACA program are still going on, almost 10 years after the Obama administration acted unilaterally to defer deportation for thousands of young Dreamers and 20 years since the DREAM Act was first introduced in Congress.

How did we end up back here?

When the Supreme Court ruled last year that the Trump administration had taken a flawed approach, violating the Administrative Procedure Act, in its attempt to cancel DACA, many people regarded questions about the legality of the program as moot. If the court elected not to cancel DACA outright, the thinking went, then it ought to be considered legal.