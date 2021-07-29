Worries grow about overseeing billions more in aid to Afghanistan

With American troops, civilians and contractors leaving Afghanistan, but billions of dollars in U.S. aid continuing to flow in, the special inspector general for Afghanistan reconstruction is painting a dire picture of conditions on the ground and the prospect for waste in the U.S.'s ongoing aid.

The American government has spent, by some estimates, more than $2 trillion in Afghanistan over nearly two decades — on U.S. military operations, aid to Afghanistan’s military and civilian sectors, care for American veterans and interest on the borrowed money.

Going forward, President Joe Biden has promised to continue the aid to Afghanistan’s government, including nearly $4 billion proposed for the coming fiscal year.

The latest quarterly report to Congress from the inspector general, John Sopko, made public Thursday, warns that if the ongoing and future spending is not effectively monitored, the wasteful spending in Afghanistan, already reckoned by the auditors at some $3.8 billion, could get worse.

In a virtual press conference with defense reporters Thursday, Sopko said his team would prefer to maintain a presence in Afghanistan but can perform its audits and criminal investigations from elsewhere, as long as it has access to Afghan government records. But that access is not yet assured.