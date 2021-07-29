What the latest numbers show on Hill staff diversity

A few recent reports on staff diversity highlight the enduring challenge of making the top tier of federal government employees look like the nation they serve.

While some progress has been made, staffers on both ends of Pennsylvania Avenue continue to be whiter than the rest of America, despite ongoing pledges and programs from Democrats to diversify. Republicans have not made similar commitments.

Senate Democrats earlier this month released their annual staff survey, which tracks employee diversity in personal offices and on committees based on race, ethnicity, gender and sexual orientation. The Democratic staff across the 18 committees has grown more variegated, with the average percentage of employees of color increasing to 35 percent, compared to 29 percent in 2020.

Still, those figures are less than the 40 percent of the U.S. population made up of people of color. And another new survey, from the Joint Center for Political and Economic Studies, found that the top tier of committee staffers is more homogenous: Just 7.9 percent of staff directors and 15.7 percent of other high-level staff were people of color.

The Joint Center’s report looked at both majority and minority committee staff: Democrats did slightly better hiring people of color (11.1 percent of staff directors and 20 percent of other top staff) than Republicans (5.3 percent and 11.6 percent, respectively).