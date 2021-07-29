This is the future of remote work on Capitol Hill

Hugh Halpern remembers what people thought of the Government Publishing Office back when he was a congressional staffer — it was a source of frustration, a slothy relic of another time.

“I used to joke that GPO could do anything you wanted, and print whatever you wanted in whatever color you wanted — as long as it was black or gray,” said Halpern, now the agency’s director. “That’s precisely the attitude we’re trying to change.”

These days, the agency is rolling out a policy that advocates see as the future. The once slow-to-change GPO will allow a permanent shift to virtual work for about a third of its employees. They can apply to work from home up to 100 percent of the time, Halpern announced this month, while the remainder of the agency’s 1,576 employees must report for duty in person.

Halpern sees the move as a strategic one, something that will make the GPO more attractive in the long run for workers craving flexibility after an exhausting pandemic. It also represents a reversal. Of all the arms of the legislative branch, who would have thought the office known for printing passports and ream after fusty ream of the Congressional Record would be the first to come out and say things can’t go back to the way they were?

“We’re trying to embrace new things — not just buying a new machine that will increase our capacity, but really embracing new ways of working,” Halpern said.