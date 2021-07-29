Rep. Jim Langevin on defending the country against ransomware

Ransomware attacks in which hackers shut down computer systems and demand payment to undo the damage are growing more brazen.

Colonial Pipeline, a company that moves gasoline along the East Coast, paid $4.4 million to restart its systems after a hack caused gasoline shortages in the spring. In June, JBS, a meat processing company, paid $11 million after a ransomware attack forced it to stop slaughtering cows at 13 of its plants.

The attacks have also hit local governments. In 2019, cybercriminals shut down Baltimore computers. The city refused to pay the ransom but ended up shelling out $18 million to recover lost data and buttress its defenses. Even so, a separate attack in November caused the city to temporarily close its public schools.

The suspicion that Russia is involved with many of the attacks prompted President Joe Biden last month to warn Russian leader Vladimir Putin that the United States would retaliate if the attacks continue.

Rep. Jim Langevin, a Rhode Island Democrat who sits on the House Homeland Security Committee's cybersecurity panel and two years ago co-chaired a congressional commission seeking collaboration between the public and private sectors in fighting the hackers, recently joined the CQ Future podcast to talk about what the U.S. can do. An edited transcript: