Census won’t release key annual survey because of pandemic’s impact on data

The Census Bureau announced Thursday that it will not produce its annual American Community Survey, which provides detailed demographic data widely used for research and billions of dollars in federal funding decisions, because of how the coronavirus pandemic skewed survey results.

The data for the 2020 ACS did not meet agency standards, Census officials said. Instead, the agency will release an “experimental” dataset that includes less information than the normal release.

As a result of the pandemic, ACS responses skewed toward wealthier, more educated individuals — too many to account for with statistical adjustments, Donna Daily, chief of the bureau’s ACS office, told reporters. The Census Bureau could not move ACS data gathering from the height of the pandemic lockdowns last spring, unlike the delay the agency used for the decennial census.

“We know people rely on [American Community Surveys] and make decisions and plan for their communities. It's critical that estimates truly represent their communities, and standard 2020 ACS one-year data products would not be able to do that,” Daily said.

Census publications have cited ACS data as influencing more than $600 billion in federal spending each year. However it’s not certain yet how much the Census Bureau’s pullback of ACS results will impact federal programs.