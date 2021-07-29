Biden wants more housing units as Hill Democrats urge rental aid

As lawmakers work their way through infrastructure proposals and appropriations bills, Democrats are confronted with a gap between President Joe Biden and members of Congress over how to address what both see as a big shortage of affordable housing.

The lines between the two aren’t always clear, but the president is broadly using the infrastructure effort to try to increase the number of housing units available while Democrats on Capitol Hill focus on getting vouchers to enable people to pay the rent.

The roles are somewhat reversed on appropriations bills, but at lower amounts. Biden’s budget requested a boost to rental voucher spending, seeking more than House Democrats are poised to provide in a fiscal 2022 spending bill.

But the administration’s and lawmakers’ approaches have two things in common: Both would add billions of dollars to federal spending on housing, and both would fall short of solving the problem. The National Low Income Housing Coalition estimates that the U.S. needs another 7 million rental homes to meet the needs of low-income families. The Urban Institute, a Washington-based think tank, says 8.2 million households are eligible for vouchers and aren’t receiving them.

Housing and Urban Development Secretary Marcia L. Fudge said at a House Financial Services Committee hearing this month that the administration knows its proposal falls short of meeting the full extent of housing needs, but it’s a start.