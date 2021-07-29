Biden asks federal workers to disclose vaccination status

Federal workers and contractors will have to declare their vaccination status against COVID-19 or use additional public health precautions, President Joe Biden announced Thursday, signaling a more aggressive stance against the evolving virus.

Those who are unvaccinated will have to wear a mask on the job, regardless of the level of transmission of the virus in their geographic regions; keep a physical distance from other employees and visitors; and undergo weekly or twice-weekly testing for the coronavirus.

Since the federal government is the country’s largest employer, experts say the move provides political cover for state and local governments to do the same, and gives more leeway to private employers, too.

The administration is urging private sector employers to follow its example.

Cases growing

The announcement comes as cases continue to climb across the country as concerns about the highly infectious delta variant grow.