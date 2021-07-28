Biden bid for federal workers to get COVID-19 shots prompts debate

President Joe Biden is expected to announce Thursday that the federal government, the nation's largest employer, will require its civilian workers to get COVID-19 shots or follow more stringent protections, a move that could encourage other businesses and local governments to follow suit.

The shift in strategy is already winning praise from public health advocates and raising concerns among some libertarians even before the details are announced. The pending policy has the potential to meaningfully boost vaccination rates, given the government's outsized influence and 2.1 million civilian workforce outside of the Postal Service.

White House Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre referred to the policy Wednesday as a vaccine “attestation” rather than a "mandate."

“While no decision has been finalized, I will say that the attestation of vaccination for federal employees is one option under strong consideration,” she told reporters.

People unwilling to confirm their vaccination status may have to follow other mitigation measures like wearing masks and routine testing, even in places where transmission is relatively low, she said.