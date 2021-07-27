Take Five: Peter Meijer

Rep. Peter Meijer’s office is filled with memorabilia. There are old advertisements for brands his family’s grocery store used to sell, lots of nods to fellow Grand Rapids native Gerald Ford, and the escape hood he wore on Jan. 6, when a violent mob attacked the Capitol in an effort to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

Meijer was one of just 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach President Donald Trump for encouraging his supporters on that day. It’s a vote that could become a political liability in GOP primaries, but the freshman from Michigan has no interest in shying away from it — hence the mementos, which help steel the moral clarity he felt on that day. “It’s really easy, as time fades, to forget,” he says.

Meijer talked about that vote, his raw hatred of breakfast foods and Capitol Hill’s lack of culture (in the anthropological sense).

This interview has been edited and condensed.

Q: I know Republicans don’t usually care about identity politics, but you’re one of the only redheads in Congress right now.